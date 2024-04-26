Local business sues Dali owners, claiming bridge collapse caused lost income

BALTIMORE — Another lawsuit has been filed against the Dali ship's owners and operators, Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine PTE.

Karen Austin and Charles Austin Jr., filed this because their business, American Publishing LLC, was impacted directly from the Key Bridge collapse.

RELATED: DALI ship owners deny responsibility for Key Bridge collapse, seek limited liability

"The strategic position of the Francis Scott Key Bridge was vital to local businesses... which relied heavily on the bridge for the movement and transportation of goods, underscoring the interconnected nature of local commerce and infrastructure," the lawsuit said.

Before the bridge collapsed, the Austin's claim their business was flourishing but now it's been halted.

According to the couple, their income has declined 84% in April 2024, compared to this time last year.

The lawsuit asks the court to rule it as a class action, meaning other businesses affected by the bridge collapse can join.

Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine PTE has already filed to deny all allegations asking court to cap all damages.