Legislation gives governor power to assist port employees left jobless

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The legislators representing Maryland's 46th District are coming to the aid of port workers left without work.

"We also want to make sure we have that basic level of protection families need to get by. People woke up on Monday and went to work and they woke up on Tuesday and their jobs were gone at 11:00 at Seagirt," said Delegate Luke Clippinger.

In legislation introduced Friday afternoon, the governor would have the ability to pull from the state's rainy-day fund to give the worker's aid.

It covers small businesses, trade associations and subcontractors of trade associations that rely on the port.​

"The main thing is we wanted to give the governor the ability to set up these programs now," said Delegate Clippinger.

The state would have to distribute the money before June 30.

A lot is still up in the air because Gov. Moore has to decide exactly the how the program will work.

"I've also asked the General Assembly to ensure any legislation we work on provides the flexibility our administration needs to assist port workers, businesses and our transportation network," said Gov. Moore.

According to Clippinger, this is meant to be a temporary fix, and may not fully replace the wages the employees lose.

The governor's office will figure out how to get the money to employees and the application process.

Lawmakers hope the federal government provides some assistance to help pay for the program.

Republican senators proposed a bill to alter Maryland's state of emergency laws relating to major infrastructure crisis.

We're told the bill is not a priority with just 10 days left in session.