Key Bridge designs propose new fixed-cable bridge, larger than previous bridge

BALTIMORE — We now know what the proposed design will be for the new Key Bridge.

The design suggests a fixed-cable bridge on the same alignment and within the existing right-of-way.

The remnants of the existing bridge will be removed down to or below two feet below the existing mudline.

The new bridge will also meet current highway design standards.

These designs were submitted to the U.S. Coast Guard for approval of the location as a proposal from the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Comments on navigational information like the sizes and types of vessels presently operated on the waterway are due to the Coast Guard by December 7.

Maryland Transportation Authority