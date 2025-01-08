Key Bridge construction to start this week, traffic disruptions minimal

BALTIMORE — In support of the Key Bridge rebuild project, a $75 million General Engineering Consultant services contract was approved on Wednesday.

The General Engineering Consultant, Bridging Maryland Partnership, will perform planning, engineering, construction management and program support

This announcement comes as the MDTA begins pre-construction activities for the bridge.

Starting this week, construction crews on barges, drills cranes, tugs and service vessels will begin working on various activities.

Noise impacts and traffic disruptions will be minimal and navigation on the Patapsco River won't be significantly affected, officials say.

"This monumental project for the region, and we're committed to keeping the public informed every step of the way," Maryland Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chairman Paul J. Wiedefeld, said.

To keep up with real-time updates, key milestones and progress reports, follow the the Key Bridge Rebuild Facebookpage.