Key Bridge collapse has altered life for communities south of bridge

​The DALI's crash into the Francis Scott Key Bridge reshaped the skyline for the communities south of the bridge.

It also forced them to adapt to a new life cut off from the communities on the other side.

​​​

​"I remember waking up at like 4 a.m. cause I live right there and I could just look out my parents' bedroom window and the Baltimore skyline's there and you just see the two ends of the Key Bridge," said Logan Wisniewski, a server at Stoney Creek Inn, a few miles south of the bridge.

​

​The popular local restaurant has seen regulars cut off from the restaurant by the collapse.​

​

​"We have regulars who don't live in this direct area who had to come over the bridge. So, we don't see them as often as we used to," said Wisniewski.

​

​Brianna Trageser started at the Inn a few weeks before the collapse.

​

​She was up late that night with her friend when the Dali crashed into the bridge.

​​​

​"The sound is something I won't forget, that's for sure," said ​Trageser.

​

​Over along Curtis Creek at Smith's Shipyard Kevin Smith was woken up in the middle of the night to phone calls about the collapse.

​​​

​"I just couldn't believe it and then started seeing the videos come out and just still you couldn't believe it," said Smith.

​

​His family has owned this shipyard for five generations, since 1905.

His company was tasked with helping out the clean-up crews.​

​

​"We were involved with pretty much the staging area for anybody that was coming in from out of town. Then we rolled in to support for the bigger equipment that was coming in," said Smith.

​

​About half of his crew lives in the Dundalk area, a short 15-minute ride across the bridge turned into an hour or even more.​

​

​"That has definitely affected their travel times [and] attitudes because you're stuck in traffic all the time," said Smith.

​

​The biggest impact is to his supply chain.​

​

​"It directly affects everything that we do every day with our close proximity to the bridge, with our supplier and where everybody lives, yeah it affects everything," said Smith.

​

​It took seconds for the bridge to fall, seconds that changed a community for years.​

​

​"You don't realize how major something is until it's gone," said Wisniewski.

​

​People on the south side are adapting to their new life - one without the Francis Scott Key Bridge.​