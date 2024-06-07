June 14 marks deadline for port workers impacted by Key Bridge collapse to apply for cash assistance

BALTIMORE — Applications for direct cash assistance for port workers impacted by the Key Bridge collapse are now open.

The Baltimore Community Foundation and its partner CASH Campaign of Maryland are giving eligible workers a one-time $1,000 payment per person.

To be eligible, you must have been employed at the Port of Baltimore as of March 26, 2024. Employees of port businesses, including union workers, independent contractors, solo owner-operators, and the self-employed who work at the Port's public and private terminals are all eligible.

“The impact of the Key Bridge collapse extends well beyond the rebuilding of the bridge and reopening of the port,” said Shanaysha Sauls, president and chief executive officer of the Baltimore Community Foundation. “We also have the responsibility to rebuild the Port communities in a way that creates sustainable economic opportunities, provides for a more resilient workforce, and improves the quality of life for those in and around the bridge area. When people receive cash assistance, they can establish their own priorities, and that empowers them to procure food and other essential supplies from their local businesses. We’re honored to play a role in fulfilling some of the Baltimore community's needs through our Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund and this cash assistance program.”

In addition to supporting port workers, the BCF is allowing community-based organizations to apply for grants to help first responders and their families, port workers and their families, and the Key Bridge and port adjacent communities.

You can apply for the assistance online or visit the following locations:

Community Assistance Network

● 7900 E. Baltimore St., Dundalk, Md. 21224

● Monday - Friday; 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

● English assistance available

City of Refuge - Baltimore

● 3501 Seventh St., Baltimore Md. 21225

● Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

● English and Spanish assistance available

Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency

● 613 Global Way, Linthicum Heights, Md. 21090

● Monday - Friday; 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

● English and Spanish assistance available