Governor Moore thanks Shock Trauma staff for treating Key Bridge victim

An unexpected guest greeted staff at the Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Governor Wes Moore stopped by the facility and thanked Shock Trauma staff for their pivotal work in treating one of the survivors of the Key Bridge collapse.

With the staff's efforts, the bridge collapse survivor was quickly discharged.

"I want to tell you from 6.3 million people that I'm speaking on behalf of right now. You mean the world to us, and there's nothing that we won't do to make sure we're supporting you now and always, so bless you guys," Governor Moore said.

Officials at the center say that Governor Moore's words brought much appreciated encouragement and support to those who work at Shock Trauma.