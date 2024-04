BALTMORE — Futurethink, Hub, and StatDC have teamed up with Lachow to help unemployed port workers keep food on the table.

Saturday the group gave away food to workers who lost their jobs as a result of the Key Bridge Collapse.

Outside of the Steamship Trade Association building, cars, trucks, and suvs were filled with bags of can goods, fruit, and water.

All those who have jobs related to the port are waiting to receive benefits so this help comes at a vital time.