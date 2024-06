BALTIMORE — Unified Command salvage crews successfully removed the final steel truss segment blocking the 700-foot-wide Fort McHenry Federal Channel.

Using numerous tools, they separated tons of concrete roadway, cable and steel rebar while removing debris as well.

On May 20, Unified Command cleared the Federal Channel to a width of 400 feet and a depth of 50 feet, allowing deep-draft commercial vessels to access the Port of Baltimore.

Full restoration is projected by June 8-10.

