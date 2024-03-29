Dundalk community continues its efforts to support first responders

DUNDALK, Md. — First responders continue to work at the collapse site to recover the men we lost that day.

One diner is doing its part to keep those workers from going hungry.

Boulevard Diner sits in the heart of Dundalk, just a few miles from the Key Bridge.

Cooks there started preparing food for first responders at 5:00 am this morning to deliver to them as they work through the day.

One employee says it's not just them helping out but the entire community.

"The most important thing about Dundalk is when things happen, we do come together, we do hold each other and love each other and show up for each other in this community,"

Carnival Cruise Lines also partnered with Boulevard Diner to help them feed first responders.