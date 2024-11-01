DoorDash expands relief program to help Baltimore-area restaurants impacted by Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — A new partnership will benefit restaurants in Baltimore that are still being impacted by the loss of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

On Friday, DoorDash announced that it will be supporting Governor Wes Moore and the Restaurant Association of Maryland by expanding its Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund.

The program will provide $100,000 in relief grants to restaurants that still face challenges due to the Key Bridge collapse.

Those eligible restaurants will have the ability to use those funds to cover essential operation expenses like rent, mortgage payments, payroll, and other bills.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, about 34% of small businesses affected by disasters can take six months or more to recover, with some taking over a year.

“The loss of the Key Bridge has impacted so many people across the Baltimore community — from businesses to workers to the diners that they serve. These relief programs extend a lifeline to restaurants and workers who rely on business activity," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. “I’m grateful to DoorDash and the Restaurant Association of Maryland for this incredibly important and impactful partnership, which will directly help restaurants remain open, retain workers, and continue to generate economic activity for communities in Baltimore.”

“Local businesses are the heartbeat of the greater Baltimore community and we need to make sure they can build back even stronger. In the wake of a disaster, communities need the connection and hospitality that local restaurants offer more than ever,” said Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder of DoorDash. “DoorDash is honored to be working with Governor Moore and the Restaurant Association of Maryland in our shared purpose to help these beloved local restaurants continue to recover and connect with the best of their neighborhoods.”

In order to apply for the funds, restaurants must show the impact of the loss of the Key Bridge, have between one and three brick-and-mortar locations, have fewer than 50 employees per location, have been open for at least six months, and have revenues of $3 million or less per location in the past 12 months.

Applications must be submitted by December 2.

If you would like to apply or learn more, click here.