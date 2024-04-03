Cranes can't operate if lightning poses threat with Key Bridge removal

DUNDALK, Md. — As if the task isn't difficult enough, weather conditions are taking their toll on progress here.

In the absence of divers being able to go into the water, cleanup efforts during the bad weather are using sonar and 3D imagery to find their way.

"Our teams are working really hard right now in the rain and we're monitoring to see if we need to stop and go, and I know there was just some lightning so they're stopping. Some of these operations continue even though the crane operation might stop," said Colonel Estee Pinchasin.

The effort also is staging cranes, which can't operate in the rain or lightning, to be ready to pull undamaged containers from the Dali before it can be removed from the channel and re-floated.

In the meantime, crews are celebrating the opening of another route to help bring some of the shipping business back to the port.

"As of yesterday, we have opened two temporary channels focusing on supporting commercial traffic. This is a week after the collapse," said Governor Wes Moore.

The governor says he's also received good news from the Department of the Environment, which has sampled water above and below the crash site, but has found no signs of contaminants.