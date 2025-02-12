Contracts announced for construction/inspection services for Key Bridge rebuild

BALTIMORE — Another step forward for the Key Bridge.

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced $20 million construction management and inspection services contracts.

The contracts, awarded to Greenman-Pederson, Inc./Gannett Fleming, Inc, Michael Baker International, Inc., STV, Inc., and AECOM Technical Services, designate them as the construction management and inspection services consultant.

Some of the work they'll be doing include erosion and sediment compliance, maintenance of traffic and materials testing.

The MDTA released a request for proposals back in the fall and the contracts were awarded to the three separate teams with the three highest ranked technical proposals.

The open-ended, task-order-based contracts each have a duration of five years.

To learn more about the rebuild efforts, click here.