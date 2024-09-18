Community still recovering months after Key Bride collapse

​It's been nearly six months since the Key Bridge fell into the Patapsco River.

​While people in the communities of Sparrows Point and Dundalk adapt to the new way of life, there are constant reminders of the way things used to be.

​"So, it takes me an hour and a half one way to get here, when it used to take 37 minutes," said Alex Delsordo, owner of Hard Yacht Cafe/Anchor Bay Marina.​

​Delsordo took over the Hard Yacht Cafe 11 days before the bridge collapse.

​"I only know this reality now so we only know running this business with a bridge that's gone," said Delsordo. ​

​Comparing last year's revenue to this year's, it's down 9%.​

​"So much of that has to do with the bridge, the folks that we would typically tend to. Pasadena, Annapolis, that would come here on the weekends they're not taking 895 which would take them an hour and a half to two hours to get here," said Delsordo. ​

​Off North Point Boulevard, in the shadow of 695 sits Costas Inn, a staple of the community for five decades.

​

​Pete Triantafilos says business is down 30%.

​"Folks will come once or twice but after experiencing that traffic, they're not coming so it's been a big impact for us," said Triantafilos.​

​

Triantafilos has workers who have seen their commute to work triple overnight.​

​"Even our employees, I got employees that live in Pasadena and that 22-25 minute drive now is an hour and a half for them and they're dedicated, they're still here and they're still coming but when they're leaving 12:00 at night, 12:30 at night it's not an easy ride home," said Triantafolis.​

​The business owners know this new way of life is here to stay.

​"They're looking at 2028, four years, that's a long time, that's a long time and you know you can't make up for that loss," said Triantafolis.

​"The county and the local officials are starting to work on a plan to build, now that's all we're talking about, when is it going to happen, are we actually going to achieve those goals? So when they come here for a beer when they come here for dinner it's usually discussed," said Delsordo.