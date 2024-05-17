Carnival Cruise Line to make Baltimore return three-months after Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — Significant strides at the Port of Baltimore since the Key Bridge collapse.

On Friday Carnival Cruise Lines announced sailing would resume in Baltimore on May 26, exactly three months since the tragedy.

Carnival's Pride Ship will be the first to make its return to Baltimore, following a week-long cruise that set sail out of Norfolk, Virginia.

That's where the company transitioned some cruise arrivals and departures while the Port of Baltimore was out of service.

Now with the DALI ship expected to be removed sometime next week, Carnival says its next scheduled cruise to Greenland will sail in and out of Baltimore.

After that, Carnival plans on resuming their original ship itineraries through spring 2026.

“We are extremely grateful to the officials and incredible first responders in Baltimore, who’ve shown great leadership and resolve in this difficult time, as well as our supportive partners in Norfolk, whose rapid response allowed us to continue to deliver our scheduled sailings for our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “It’s been our goal to resume operations in Baltimore as soon as possible, and after working closely with local, state and federal agencies, we look forward to a successful return.”

