Big moves - Unified Command is removing containers from the Dali

BALTIMORE — The Unified Command is making big moves.

It has started the process of removing the containers aboard the Dali on Sunday.

Authorities say that the purpose of this is “to gain access to the portion of the Key Bridge that is sitting on top of the ship.”

Unified Command Response crews began removing shipping containers using a floating crane barge at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on April 7, 2024.

When the containers are out of the way, that will allow for the parts of the Key Bridge sitting on top of the Dali to be moved.

This would make moving the Dali possible.

Unified Command Crews operating with the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command assess debris removed from the incident site of the Key Bridge collision at Sparrows Point in Baltimore, April 7, 2024.

Pending any severe weather, the containers will continue to be removed over the next few days.

This is a huge step in the journey to fully clearing out the Fort McHenry Channel so that traffic can resume as usual.

Speaking of progress, 32 vessels have passed through the new temporary alternate channel since its creation.