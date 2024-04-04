Army Corps of Engineers gives "ambitious" timeline for reopening channel to Port of Baltimore

The US Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday tentatively said they hope to reopen the Fort McHenry channel by the end of May.

The Corps said in a statement that they expect this to "restor[e] port access to normal capacity."

This channel will be 700 feet wide and 50 feet deep.

The 50-foot depth is what Maersk has told WMAR-2 News was necessary for the large cargo ships to be able to get to the Port of Baltimore.

The USACE said it also "expects to open a limited access channel 280 feet wide and 35 feet deep" by the end of this month.

"These are ambitious timelines that may still be impacted by significant adverse weather conditions or changes in the complexity of the wreckage," warns Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon the Commanding General of the USACE.

"A fully opened federal channel remains our primary goal," he added.

Governor Wes Moore also released a statement: