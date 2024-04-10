A historic ship was able to sail back home near the Port of Baltimore Monday

BALTIMORE — A little piece of Charm City history has returned near the Port of Baltimore.

Operations at the port remain suspended following the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Unified Command has since opened two small temporary channels allowing certain vessel traffic to get through.

With that, Pride of Baltimore II was able to sail into her home berth by the port on Monday.

The historic 'War of 1812' replica ship spent the last few weeks docked in Annapolis, leaving its return to Baltimore in question.

During that time, thousands of visitors took the opportunity to visit and tour Pride.

"In collaboration with the Key Bridge Response Unified Command, Pride of Baltimore decided that a subdued return was appropriate at this time, given the Unified Command’s operational priorities, which are ensuring the safety of the public & first responders, accountability of missing persons, protecting the environment, incident stabilization, safely restoring transportation infrastructure & commerce, & supporting the investigation," the ship's Facebook page stated.

Now that its back home in Baltimore, Pride II is preparing to set sail to Fort McHenry over the weekend offering free deck tours.

