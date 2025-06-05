$3 million granted to help small businesses recover from Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — Numerous community organizations, including the Baltimore Community Foundation have given three million dollars in grants to 66 small businesses affected by the Key Bridge collapse.

These businesses are around Baltimore, Southeast Baltimore County, and Northern Anne Arundel County.

The grants will address losses in revenue, increased costs, and challenges stemming from the collapse officials say. They will range from $10,000 to $50,000 in value.

“The impact of the Key Bridge collapse has been both severe and long-lasting,” said Vice President and Director of the Small Business Lending Division, Bonnie Crockett. “From the disruption to a vital port to the destruction of a major highway connection, it seems small businesses have borne the brunt of the impact of the Key Bridge disaster.” Crockett continued, “We’re grateful to the Baltimore Community Foundation for their strong support of small businesses, as our shared mission of creating stronger, more vibrant communities makes this partnership especially meaningful.”

Many of the small businesses are family-run or locally owned, with ties to the community.

Just a few months ago, $1.2 million was donated to the Key Bridge Emergency Response Fund to support victims' families and survivors from the bridge collapse.

These donations have helped cover burial and repatriation costs, housing, legal services, childcare, travel and other day-to-day expenses.