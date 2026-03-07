Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Juvenile dies in early-morning house fire in West Baltimore

646746659_1345406764297015_5400704833892218377_n.jpg
Baltimore City Fire Department
646746659_1345406764297015_5400704833892218377_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — A juvenile is dead following a house fire in West Baltimore early Saturday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department was sent to the 500 block of W. Mosher Street for the report of a house fire.

When they arrived, fire crews started to search the home.

Officials say, during the initial search, a juvenile was found in cardiac arrest inside the home. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.

One home was directly affected as a result of this incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This incident marks the second fire fatality reported by the Baltimore City Fire Department in 2026.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR