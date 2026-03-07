Juvenile dies in early-morning house fire in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A juvenile is dead following a house fire in West Baltimore early Saturday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department was sent to the 500 block of W. Mosher Street for the report of a house fire.

When they arrived, fire crews started to search the home.

Officials say, during the initial search, a juvenile was found in cardiac arrest inside the home. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.

One home was directly affected as a result of this incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This incident marks the second fire fatality reported by the Baltimore City Fire Department in 2026.