Juvenile dies in early-morning house fire in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A juvenile is dead following a house fire in West Baltimore early Saturday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department was sent to the 500 block of W. Mosher Street for the report of a house fire.
When they arrived, fire crews started to search the home.
Officials say, during the initial search, a juvenile was found in cardiac arrest inside the home. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
One home was directly affected as a result of this incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This incident marks the second fire fatality reported by the Baltimore City Fire Department in 2026.