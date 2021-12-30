Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Are Renovating Their Dream Home Together

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott of “Property Brothers” fame, are in the process of renovating their new home — and they’re taking the time to make sure it’s totally perfect.

In an essay for “Drew + Jonathan Reveal,” the Brothers’ new quarterly magazine, Scott shared all about their home-buying experience and the big project ahead of them. Scott tweeted the news, along with the magazine cover and a photo of the couple standing amid what’s clearly a major home renovation:

I’ve got some exciting almost New Years news…Zooey and I bought our OWN forever home! It’s a full blown reno and you can follow us through the journey over the next few issues of Drew + Jonathan Reveal (sneak peak in the new issue of #RevealMag on newsstands Jan 7th) pic.twitter.com/p6iJjBB56n — Jonathan Silver Scott (@JonathanScott) December 27, 2021

At first, the couple casually searched for real estate that met their criteria: A historic house in Los Angeles, with a little extra land.

They found the place on their second try, Scott said: A 1938 Georgian-style home in Brentwood, on L.A.’s Westside.

”As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed … magical,” Scott writes in the essay.

Deschanel’s kids from a previous marriage, Charlie Wolf and Elsie Otter, dubbed the new place “Park House” because of the property’s huge lawn and trees.

“And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams?” Scott wrote. “You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

After closing in June 2020, however, Deschanel and Scott quickly discovered that the home wasn’t quite move-in ready. Like most older homes, some big updates were overdue. The couple soon found themselves dealing with challenges such as water damage, earthquake codes and supply chain issues.

”This dream home would become the largest residential renovation I had ever done in my career,” Scott wrote, according to People.

Fortunately, the couple is content to take things slow as they make upgrades and strive to keep the home as eco-friendly as possible. For now, though, they’re keeping the project mostly under wraps.

But: The first issue of “Drew + Jonathan Reveal” is set to hit newsstands on Jan. 7, and promises more details from the couple on the big reno. They’re teasing sneak-peek photos in the issue, too, if you simply can’t wait for the (eventual) grand unveiling.

