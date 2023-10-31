Michaels’ free 12 Days of Card Making classes will kickstart your holiday prep

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re typically ready to start preparing Christmas as soon as Halloween is over, Michaels has you covered. The store is offering a series of free holiday craft classes that begin Nov. 1.

The 12 Days of Card Making classes take place online from the comfort of your home from Nov. 1-12. While all classes are free, some are for first-time DIYers, while several are for expert crafters. You are welcome to attend any class you wish but keep in mind that some may be a bit tougher than others.

During these online sessions, you can make a snow globe card with a Cricut machine, use wax seals, create Christmas tree cards for kids, construct a pop-up snowman card and learn watercolor calligraphy.

An instructor will provide guidance and tips during each class, which will lead up to a DIY Holiday Cards Make Break in-store event on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m. local time. The in-store event is also free, with all supplies included. There is no reservation required.

The online classes take place at different times depending on where you live, so be sure to check each day to see what time you’ll need to log on. The full 12 Days of Card Making Classes lineup is below.

Just click on each link for more information and to register and save your spot.

Are you looking forward to some holiday crafts this season?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.