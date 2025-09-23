Johns Hopkins faces losses totaling up to $1.6 billion in federal funding

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University has been managing a series of challenges between America's research universities and the federal government the University announced in an email.

The school has experienced a decline in federal research awards from January through mid-September compared to the same period in 2024.

The total value of the university’s research portfolio has declined by more than $500 million compared with this time last year.

The email adds that the University has seen a decline of 8% in enrollment of new international graduate students, with larger drops in other programs.

“The real issue I see in science right now is at this point we are losing an entire generation of scientists through people leaving the industry for another, retiring early, and drop in enrollment," JHM researcher Dr. Bigos said.

Due to these issues, the University is continuing its hiring freeze for staff positions.

Another issue the email highlights is how the University is facing a potential massive research infrastructure cut.

Federal agencies have moved to "dramatically cut facilities and administrative cost reimbursement rates" for universities. If a proposed 15% cap prevails, Hopkins could experience a 75% reduction in these research expenses, representing a loss of more than $300 million annually.

“Since January Johns Hopkins has lost 50% of its funding with the administrations changes….we have to be really careful now,” Dr. Bigos said.