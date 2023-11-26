JCPenney’s Cyber Monday deals just dropped on jewelry, clothes, bedding and more

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
JCPenney just dropped its Cyber Monday deals, joining a host of retailers — including Amazon, Target, Walmart and many others — who are eagerly kicking off the end of Cyber Week. It’s some of JCPenney’s lowest prices up the year, boasting up to 70% off on must-haves.
The retailer is offering deep discounts across thousands of its top categories, such as small appliances starting at $15, boots for the family beginning at $20, gold jewelry up to 75% off and men’s flannels starting at $12. Shipping is free to your home with a $49 purchase, or free to your nearest store with a $25 purchase. If your purchase comes to less than $25, you can have it shipped to a store for just $4.
Here are some of our favorite deals in the most popular shopping categories, including jewelry, clothing, bedding and bath, home appliances and toys.
Jump to: Jewelry Deals | Clothing Deals | Bedding & Bath Deals | Home Appliance Deals | Toy Deals
Cyber Monday Jewelry Deals at JCPenney
When is the best time to buy a 10K gold and diamond ring? When it’s 76% off, of course! This elegant combination of sparkling diamonds and your choice of either yellow or white gold has a Cyber Monday price tag of $180. While not all of its discounts are quite this steep, JCPenney’s jewelry department is definitely worth checking out this time of year.
- 14K Gold Thick Hoop Earrings, $125 (was $500)
- White Cubic Zirconia 10K Gold 6mm Stud Earrings, $30 (was $125)
- White Sapphire Sterling Silver Tennis Necklace, $20 (was $125)
- Cubic Zirconia 14K Gold 6 Pair Earring Set, $230 (was $1,000)
- 1/3 CT. T.W. Diamond 10K Gold Ring, $180 (was $750)
More Jewelry Deals at JCPenney
Cyber Monday Clothing Deals at JCPenney
This is the week to stock up on staples like this cute cable knit, which comes in six sizes and 18 colors. Pair this fitted, crew neck sweater with a collared shirt and dark jeans, and you’ve got a comfortable, put-together look in seconds flat. And there are great deals here for men, kids and juniors, too.
- St. John’s Bay Men’s Classic Fit Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt, $12 (was $40)
- St. John’s Bay Women’s Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan, $15 (was $44)
- Sleep Chic Women’s Pajama Fleece Pants With Socks, $8 (was $26)
- St. John’s Bay Women’s Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater, $10 (was $37)
- Stafford Smart Tech Mens Wrinkle Free Long Sleeve Dress Shirt, $60, buy one, get one free
- Thereabouts Little & Big Boys Hooded Packable Midweight Puffer Jacket, $18 (was $60)
- Okie Dokie Toddler & Little Girls 3-pc. Pant Pajama Set, $11 (was $28)
- North Pole Trading Co. Reindeer Family Big Kid Unisex One Piece Pajama, $26 (was $52)
More Clothing Deals at JCPenney
Cyber Monday Bedding & Bath Deals at JCPenney
At some point in the next few weeks, you’ll want to get comfy and cozy on the couch and maybe watch a holiday movie or two. Toss this soft plush throw over you while you do so! At this low Cyber Monday price, you can buy one for each family member, then monogram them so there will be no more fighting over who gets the blanket while you’re streaming your next favorite!
- Home Expressions Soft Touch Microfiber Sheet Set, $8 (was $30)
- Serta PerfectSleeper Cool Crystal Firm Support Pillow, $10 (was $30)
- Home Expressions 6-piece Washcloth Set, $4 (was $12)
- Home Expressions Texture Leaves Complete Bedding Set With Sheets, $40 (was $100)
- North Pole Trading Co. Monogram Throw, $15 (was $40)
- Bodipedic Home U-Neck Support Memory Foam Accessory Pillow, $26 (was $50)
More Bedding & Bath Deals at JCPenney
Cyber Monday Home Appliances Deals at JCPenney
You might like to make your smoothie in the kitchen. But if you want the option to make it elsewhere (in your car? at the beach? on a mountaintop?), this trusty appliance will do that, too. It’s a personal blender that works on a rechargeable battery (good for up to 15 blends). Not a smoothie person? You can also make margaritas in this thing. Or baby food! And with the Cyber Monday price, it’s 39% off.
- PowerXL Vortex Pro 8-Quart Smart Air Fryer, $70 (was $220)
- Cooks 5-in-1 Power Blender, $15 (was $40)
- Cooks 10″ x 19″ Non-Stick Griddle, $15 (was $50)
- ICONIC SmartClean 2000 Robovac, $130 (was $300)
- Black + Decker Handheld Garment Steamer, $40 (was $70)
- PureRelief XXL Ultra-Wide Microplush Heating Pad, $40 (was $79)
- BlendJet 2 Personal Blender, $42 (was $70)
More Home Appliance Deals at JCPenney
Cyber Monday Toy Deals at JCPenney
This cool tracing tablet meets kids at the intersection of art and technology. They fasten their paper and template onto the tablet and a LED light shines through for easy tracing. The tablet comes with colored pencils, paper, a graphite pencil, 12 colored pencils and 10 templates for tracing. (You’ll need to add 3 AA batteries for the light.)
- Sharper Image Toy Laser Tag Game, $30 (was $79)
- Disney Collection Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure, $21 (was $35)
- Disney Collection Toy Story Woody Talking Action Figure, $21 (was $35)
- Cipton LED Light-Up Kick Scooter, $30 (was $79)
- Discovery Kids LED Illuminated Tracing Tablet, $20 (was $49)
- Disney Collection Pink Minnie Mouse Medium Plush, $15 (was $25)
