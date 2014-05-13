Jamie Costello retiring after 37 years at WMAR
After 37 years at WMAR Jamie Costello is retiring. Take a trip down memory lane with us in this photo gallery.
This picture sums up Jamie Costello. Enjoy these photos we've collected of Jamie through the years at WMAR. His last day on the air is June 14th after a 37 year career.Photo by: WMAR Jamie Costello, Kelly Swoope, and Meteorologist Chris Swaim. The final team Jamie anchored with at WMAR.Photo by: WMAR Jamie Costello and Kelly Swoope have been bringing you the evening and late news for a decade!Photo by: WMAR How it all started... Reporter Jamie Costello. Anchors Horace Holmes and Rudy Miller. Meteorologist Ken Philips.Photo by: WMAR Jamie Costello and Mary Beth Marsden!Photo by: WMAR Remember when Megan Pringle anchored with Jamie Costello on Good Morning Maryland?!Photo by: WMAR Jamie Costello & Kelly Swoope welcome Stevie Daniels to WMAR!Photo by: WMAR Scott and Jamie!Photo by: WMAR Anchors Jamie Costello and Randall Newsome at Wes Moore's Inauguration. This was Randall's 2nd full week in Baltimore.Photo by: Videographer Brian Tankersley Jamie and Kelly, and the rest of the WMAR team took part in the "mannequin challenge"Photo by: WMAR Safely working from home during COVID lockdowns.Photo by: WMAR Marcus Moore, Jamie, and Marcus' Dad Walter showing off Moore Crunch!Photo by: WMAR Jamie with Skyler HenryPhoto by: WMAR Jamie, back when it all started at WMAR. 37 years ago.Photo by: WMAR Jamie and his lifelong hero Brooks RobinsonPhoto by: WMAR Getting ready to go live, back in the beginning. The photo may be in black and white but we were broadcasting in color in the 80'sPhoto by: WMAR Photo by: WMAR Photo by: WMAR Photo by: WMAR This was May 13, 2014, the day the truck crashed into WMAR. It just so happened Jamie was working an early shift that day.Photo by: WMAR Photo by: WMAR Turkey Bowl! The best Baltimore tradition!Photo by: WMAR A Ravens polo and a fist-bump, another photo that sums up Jamie.Photo by: WMAR Remember when we did telethons at WMAR? This is our garage where people were hand-processing donations. No computers back then!Photo by: WMAR Jamie at the telethon with Randy Paige.Photo by: WMAR Rat Fishing! Only in Baltimore! But Jamie reported on it back in 1994 so it must have happened. Here's his story from our "Wayback Wednesday" YouTube series.Photo by: WMAR Jamie got to hang out with Ravens fans who won a chance to get flown to Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Ravens play the Eagles.Photo by: WMAR Here he is interviewing those fans!Photo by: WMAR Rain, rain, go away the Orioles want to come out and play!Photo by: WMAR Ever feel like you are being watched? Circa 1993Photo by: WMAR Looking good! Circa 1989Photo by: WMAR It was the 80's! That pink jacket. The used car lot. Jamie fits right in. Circa 1987Photo by: WMAR This job takes you everywhere, even the slopes!Photo by: WMAR This is from the early 90's. Today this would be a good "caption this"Photo by: WMAR Even in 1987 he was always hanging on every word from people he talked to.Photo by: WMAR But that same interview at another angle has us wondering why Jamie looks so tall.Photo by: WMAR Getting really creative while interviewing a nudist...Photo by: WMAR Really creative!Photo by: WMAR Jamie's original desk in the newsroom.Photo by: WMAR 1995 Parade in Harford CountyPhoto by: WMAR Of course the great people at Haussners put Jamie to work!Photo by: WMAR Duckpins anyone?Photo by: WMAR Back in 1987, when Jamie started, he was just part-time. Thank goodness someone made the decision to make him full-time!Photo by: WMAR This is from 1994, we're not sure who won, but we have an idea.Photo by: WMAR Jamie's stories will take you anywhere, even the bathroom.Photo by: WMAR Jamie and Jay, 1992Photo by: WMAR Ummm Jamie, you've got something on your nose :) circa 1990Photo by: WMAR Jamie with the legend Cal Ripken Senior from 1990Photo by: WMAR Another stand-up from Jamie circa 1987Photo by: WMAR We can't figure out what year this is, but take a look at all the people downtown at the Harbor!Photo by: WMAR Field of Dreams circa 1994Photo by: WMAR First day of the Light Rail in Baltimore back in 1989Photo by: WMAR Photo by: WMAR Remember the Ice bucket challenge? Jamie does!Photo by: WMAR Jamie reporting from Ocean City.Photo by: WMAR Jamie and Scott GareauPhoto by: WMAR Jamie looks happy, we're not sure about the dog.Photo by: WMAR Celebrating the O's going tot he playoffs in 2016Photo by: WMAR Jamie and Kelly welcome in Randall Newsome in January of 2023.Photo by: WMAR Miss Kitty from the White Marsh Mall. Who remembers her?Photo by: WMAR Jamie and the boys at Pizza John!Photo by: WMAR Scott Garceau gets into the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame and, of course, Jamie is there!Photo by: WMAR Jamie with Major General Daniel KarblerPhoto by: WMAR Jamie and former Good Morning Maryland Anchor Ashley JamesPhoto by: WMAR Jamie, Chief Photographer Lamont Williams got to interview Jimmie's Chicken Shack.Photo by: WMAR Don't worry, he loves the Oriole Bird nowPhoto by: WMAR Always making friends.Photo by: WMAR Jamie's hairdresser who saved his life.Photo by: WMAR Someone snuck in a kiss at the Senior prom in Dundalk!Photo by: WMAR Of course, Jamie even knows SantaPhoto by: WMAR Our "Fill the House" collection happened, even when we couldn't be in close contact.Photo by: WMAR Jamie has never met an O's fan he can't talk baseball withPhoto by: WMAR PIOs, the former Commissioner and Costello! What a group!Photo by: WMAR A big interview with then Baltimore City Police Commissioner Anthony Batts.Photo by: WMAR Photo by: WMAR Number 4, with number 27. MagicalPhoto by: WMAR Jamie & Kelly all dressed up for the party!Photo by: WMAR WMAR 2 News Anchor Jamie Costello. His final official head shot with WMAR, although we didn't know it at the time.Photo by: Scripps Media