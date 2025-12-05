It's time for Baltimore's most festive weekend! Here's a look at your weekend planner.

Olde Tyme Christmas-Sat.: Olde Tyme Christmas kicks off the holly jolly weekend tomorrow in Fells Point. There will be kids crafts, photos with Santa, and a tree lighting at 5:45 p.m. There will also be a lighted boat parade from Fells to the Inner harbor.

Army Band Concert-Sat.-Sun.: The United States Army Field Band is performing a free concert at the Lyric in Baltimore. There's a show tomorrow and Sunday. Both start at two p.m. You can reserve your ticket here.

Bel Air Xmas Parade-Sun.: The town of Bel Air is hosting its Christmas parade and tree lighting on Sunday.It kicks off at 3:30, down Main St.

Holiday music starts at 4 in Shamrock Park, and the tree lighting is at five p.m.

Havre de Grace Tree Lighting- Fri.: Havre de Grace will hold its Holly Jolly parade beginning at six p.m., followed by the tree lighting with Santa and the mayor. That will be at the intersection of Washington, Green and St. John streets.

Towson Tree Lighting- Fri.: Santa is stopping by Towson for its Christmas tree lighting ceremony. That starts at six p.m. at Allegheny Ave.

Old Ellicott City Tree Lighting- Fri.: Its midnight madness in Old Ellicott City. It starts with the tree lighting at 5:30 at Tiber Park, followed by sidewalk sales, festive cocktails and food, and specials at the local shops.

