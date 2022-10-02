'It's sad crime is this close': Double shooting in Catonsville injured 2 minors

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Violent Crimes detectives are currently investigating a double shooting incident in Catonsville that involved two minors.

At 9:05 p.m., officers arrived to the area of Grand Bend Drive and Maiden Choice Lane and found two teenage victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim was a 17-year-old boy who was shot multiple times and the second was a 16-year-old, who was only shot once.

"It's sad to see that crime is this close, you know, as like as I grew up here. I mean early 90s right, and I mean kids were playing out. I remember playing baseball right over there and not even a block away two people got shot, it's not pleasant," said Dan Rivera, community member.

Another neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, told us when she heard the shooting she ran for cover.

She expressed that she never thought the fear of being shot would reach her, and she believes parents and police can do better.

Especially since, in the last month, six teenagers have been shot in Baltimore County.

"I think, really, the parents should spend a little bit more time with the kids. I don't know what else the police can do, probably patrol the neighborhood a little bit more. Yeah, just drive like twice or three times around, even the presence will help," said the neighbor.

"I hope that we can stick together. I mean like, you've seen a lot of people, you know, they've lived here for a while and, and hopefully you know if they see something, say something. Obviously, as cliche as it is but, and hopefully, we can get some support from the local government and the people that we're electing to go up there, you know," said Rivera.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.