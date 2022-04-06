Demolishing Vacants: Breaking down the numbers

BALTIMORE, Md. — Better understanding the blight in Baltimore, requires digging into the data. As we continue to cover how vacant buildings and homes are impacting the people in Baltimore, we also wanted to pull the curtain on some numbers.

To do this, we used the software program Tableau and imported the City's vacant notice data, to calculate the number of vacants and map them out.

We've also spoken to Tammy Hawley, the director of communications at the City's Department of Housing and Community Development to get information about the average cost of demolitions, and the data from recent years on demolition and spending.

Next