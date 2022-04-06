Watch
NewsIn FocusVacants

Actions

Demolishing Vacants: Breaking down the numbers

Posted: 5:09 PM, Apr 06, 2022
Updated: 2022-04-06 17:51:16-04
Baltimore Blight Vacants
Patrick Semansky/AP
In this April 26, 2017 photo, vegetation clings to a row house in Baltimore on one of many abandoned blocks slated for demolition through Project CORE, an initiative to raze a chunk of the city's 17,000 vacant houses. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Baltimore Blight Vacants

BALTIMORE, Md. — Better understanding the blight in Baltimore, requires digging into the data. As we continue to cover how vacant buildings and homes are impacting the people in Baltimore, we also wanted to pull the curtain on some numbers.

To do this, we used the software program Tableau and imported the City's vacant notice data, to calculate the number of vacants and map them out.

We've also spoken to Tammy Hawley, the director of communications at the City's Department of Housing and Community Development to get information about the average cost of demolitions, and the data from recent years on demolition and spending.

Next