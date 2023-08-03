Turnaround Thursdays: Inmates prepare for life on the other side

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — "You all have worked very hard coming to class, participating and today is your day," Joshua Hatch, Executive Director of Turnaround Thursday, said.

It's graduation day at the Ordnance Road Detention Center.

"I'd like to say thanks to the staff and everybody and this is just the first step," one inmate said.

During the past five weeks, these inmates have been learning about conflict resolution skills, resources to job opportunities and help with housing and legal support to prepare for their transition.

"Unlike a typical re-entry program Turnaround Thursday is a movement that wants to make sure that we returning citizens are all given a fair opportunity to get it right," one inmate said.

The movement of Turnaround Thursday is spearheaded by Hatch, a man who's been where they are.

"I remember my first day in prison, I was in the receiving and holding area in the Eastern Correctional Institute and I was literally praying and asking God where I do I go from here," Hatch said.

After 10 years behind bars, Hatch was ready to turn his life around, but struggled.

"My story is once I got released it was hard getting a job. I went from pillar to post, application after application, interview after interview," Hatch said.

He finally got a job stocking groceries....then he landed another opportunity through the Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County.

His charge, helping inmates get ready for life on the other side.

"I've been locked up before. I've gotten out before and it's real hard to let the incarceration go. It follows you," Hatch said.

John Kelson, the Administrator of this Glen Burnie minimum size corrections facility, felt the program would be a great fit for his inmates.

"When I first heard the pitch about Turnaround Thursday and second chances, I thought that would be great because we have to realize the individuals that are incarcerated here eventually will be released and reenter society," Kelson said.

"You get out, there's no support. You're fighting for your place back in the world. With this program, they came to pick me up. They made sure I had a place to stay. I had food, clothing, everything so the support has been excellent," Tyrinda Smith said.

Smith is an alum from the first graduating class. Today, she's volunteering until she finds work.

"Anne Arundel County is approaching crime from a different angle and that angle is we're not going to wait for an individual to re-offend. We want to engage that population while they're incarcerated," Smith said.

With this second group of graduates preparing for life on the outside, Hatch is confident they'll be ready when their time is served.

"We're not here to let anyone down. We're here to provide them with the best opportunity that can get them on the right track and keep them on the track, so they don't go back to incarcerated," Hatch said.