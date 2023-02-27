The SNAP challenge and better understanding the benefits cut

Hundreds of thousands of Marylanders are preparing to have their SNAP benefits cut, as a result of a pandemic-era program ending.
The Food Research and Action Center founded Maryland Hunger Solutions which "works to end hunger and improve the nutrition, health, and well-being of individuals, children and families in Maryland," according to their website.
When digging into info about SNAP on their website, you'll see a page inviting you to take a SNAP Challenge, to help better understand the benefit and how far it actually goes.
"Currently, the average benefit is about $22 for the week - or about $1.47 per person per meal," according to the website.
How to Take the Challenge:
- Plan to spend the average SNAP benefit as your budget for 5 days. That amount is $22 for all food and beverages.
- All food purchased and eaten during the Challenge week must be included in the total spending.
- During the Challenge, only eat food that you purchase for the project. Do not eat food that you already own (this does not include spices and condiments).
- Avoid accepting free food from friends, family, or at work, including at receptions, briefings, or other events where food is served (with the exception of food eaten at public places where anyone could eat, e.g., a homeless shelter, soup kitchen, etc.).
- Invite others to join you, including co-workers, reporters, chefs, or elected officials.
- Maryland Hunger Solutions Guidelines for the SNAP Challnege