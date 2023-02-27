The SNAP challenge and better understanding the benefits cut

Hundreds of thousands of Marylanders are preparing to have their SNAP benefits cut, as a result of a pandemic-era program ending.

The Food Research and Action Center founded Maryland Hunger Solutions which "works to end hunger and improve the nutrition, health, and well-being of individuals, children and families in Maryland," according to their website.

When digging into info about SNAP on their website, you'll see a page inviting you to take a SNAP Challenge, to help better understand the benefit and how far it actually goes.

"Currently, the average benefit is about $22 for the week - or about $1.47 per person per meal," according to the website.