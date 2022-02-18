State lawmakers propose eliminating sales tax on baby, medical products

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Leaders in the Maryland State House of Delegates on Friday proposed a package of bills aimed at making essential items more affordable amid inflation.

If passed, state sales tax would be exempt on products including diapers, car seats, baby bottles, bottle nipples, dental hygiene products, medical devices, and diabetic care products.

“Inflation has caused the prices of basic goods to go up, and more Marylanders are feeling a financial pinch,” said Ways and Means Committee

Chairman Vanessa Atterbeary. “This critical tax relief will help eliminate financial barriers to affording health and medical products. It will help families with small children afford necessities that they purchase each week. And it will help those who struggle to find work become more employable.”

The package would also provide a tax credits to businesses that hire and retain workers from underrepresented communities who are chronically unemployed.

Here's a list of the bills in the package with their sponsors:

HB1151 - Sales and Use Tax - Diabetic Care Products – Exemption (Del. Washington)

HB288 - Sales and Use Tax - Baby Products – Exemption (Del. Crosby & Del. Jones)

HB282 - Sales and Use Tax - Diapers – Exemption (Del. Crosby & Del. Jones)

HB492 - Sales and Use Tax - Oral Hygiene Products – Exemption (Del. Johnson)

HB364 - Sales and Use Tax - Medical Devices – Exemption (Del. Henson)

HB2 - Income Tax – Work Opportunity Tax Credit (Del. Luedtke)