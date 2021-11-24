Watch
Legislative Redistricting Committee Votes to Recommend Congressional Map 2

State lawmakers to vote in Special Session on Dec. 6
WMAR-2 News
Screenshot from LARC's virtual meeting on November 23, 2021.
LARC Meeting 11-23 Screenshot
Posted at 7:14 PM, Nov 23, 2021
BALTIMORE — Maryland lawmakers on the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Committee voted tonight to recommend the General Assembly pass the 2nd proposed map for Congressional redistricting.

Proposed Map 2.jpg
LARC voted to recommend this map to the Maryland General Assembly for the special session beginning on Dec. 6.

This map looks fairly different from the map created by the Governor-backed Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, as shown below in a map by FiveThirtyEight.

Citizens Proposed Map.jpg

The entire Maryland General Assembly is set to convene for a special session on Dec. 6 to vote on redistricting.

Click here to get a better look at the LARC-recommended map, and here to better understand the MCRC proposed map.

