Legislative Redistricting Committee Votes to Recommend Congressional Map 2

BALTIMORE — Maryland lawmakers on the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Committee voted tonight to recommend the General Assembly pass the 2nd proposed map for Congressional redistricting.

FiveThirtyEight LARC voted to recommend this map to the Maryland General Assembly for the special session beginning on Dec. 6.

This map looks fairly different from the map created by the Governor-backed Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, as shown below in a map by FiveThirtyEight.

The entire Maryland General Assembly is set to convene for a special session on Dec. 6 to vote on redistricting.

Click here to get a better look at the LARC-recommended map, and here to better understand the MCRC proposed map.

Stay with WMAR-2 News as we continue to cover redistricting and the upcoming special session.