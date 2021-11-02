Solar Panels vs. Solar Power

BALTIMORE — If you're looking to reduce your carbon footprint or maybe save a few bucks on your electric bill - solar panels might seem like the place to go.

Climate scientist Robin Bell tells us that's probably a good, environmentally.

"The first thing you can do is, look where your electricity is coming from," she tells WMAR-2 News. "Because if you can click on changing to community solar, you have instantly changed your carbon footprint."

But if you're worried about the cost of putting solar panels on your roof or having another company own that part of your property, Bell says there are other ways.

She warns that it could end up increasing your bill.

"You can sometimes do by just going on the web and going to your utility provider and see if they have a renewable option might cost you a little bit more. But, you know, we all want our planet to be a place we can enjoy to be sustainable and thriving for everybody," she says.

WMAR-2 News did that digging for you and here's what we found.

The Maryland Public Service Commission has instituted a 7-year pilot program to expand access to solar energy.

If you're a Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) customer that wants community solar, you'll need to go through a third party subscription service.

Maryland's Public Service Commission recommended looking at options through Solar United Neighbors and Neighborhood Sun.

You can determine your eligibility and requirements based on your address and your electricity provider.