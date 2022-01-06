Rocky redistricting road ahead for Maryland General Assembly

BALTIMORE — While Maryland's congressional map has been passed by the General Assembly, lawmakers in the state need to draw some new lines - their own.

"[Of the] utmost important, this session is going to be the redistricting plan," says Republican Delegate Kathy Szeliga.

The General Assembly convened in a special session last month to come up with a congressional map - and did - but it now faces two lawsuits in state.

Delegate Szeliga is the lead plaintiff in one of those cases - Szeliga v. Lamone.

But she's also concerned about what's yet to come.

"Unfortunately, Maryland just had the most gerrymandered congressional districts in the entire country. And our legislative districts, frankly, aren't much better," says Szeliga.

The General Assembly will receive the maps drawn by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission on the first day of the session, Wednesday, January 12.

However, it is not expected to pass in the General Assembly.

The Legislative Redistricting Advisory Committee has also created a map, that is expected to pass both chambers.

The Committee is holding its second meeting to discuss its map on Friday, January 7 at 3:30pm.

This story will be updated as we hear from more lawmakers on this redistricting process.