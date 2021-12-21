Redrawing of state districts to continue in January

BALTIMORE — The Maryland General Assembly dealt with the Congressional redistricting process during the special session earlier this month, but they've still got work to do.

This week, the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission released its draft concept map for legislative districts.

The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Committee, created by Governor Larry Hogan, published its legislative district-level maps last month.

Here's a look at the three maps (the MCRC created one for the House of Delegates and one for the state Senate) with their partisan lean, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight.

WMAR-2 News will closely follow this part of the redistricting process during the regular session of the General Assembly, which begins on January 12.