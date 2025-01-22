Plastic bag ban comes to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Grocery shopping in Annapolis minus the convenience of plastic bags.

Customers we spoke with seem to be okay with it.

“I definitely like what it does for the environment,” said Judy Bowen, “I don’t always remember, because I’m a Baby Boomer and didn’t grow up with it. My kids are a lot better at it.”

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags or they can pay a dime apiece for paper bags if they have to.

“I have some in my car and forgot to bring them in today,” said Steve Chaykovsky.

“So it cost you 20 cents?” we asked him.

“I should have brought them in,” he replied.

Deputy City Commissioner Jackie Guild says the environmental costs of using plastic bags are many since they never totally break down, take up space in our landfills and litter both our landscape and our waterways.

“In Baltimore, when they enacted their ban, within one year, Mr. Trash Wheel, which picks the trash up out of the water, saw a three times reduction in the plastic bag waste in the water so we can see that it does work,” said Guild.

Businesses that violate the ban will face a $500 fine for the first offense and $1,000 for any subsequent infractions, but the city anticipates full compliance, and it’s helping shoppers do their part.

“We are providing bags,” said Guild, “The city will be providing about 3,500 bags by the end of the next couple of months. We have about 1,000 bags already out in the public. We’re mostly targeting low-income neighborhoods.”

It’s a shift in consumer behavior, but one that’s considered a change for the better if only shoppers can get used to it.

“I have more bags than you can believe possible. I really do,” said Bowen, “So it’s only my brain that needs to get on board. Everything else is fine.”