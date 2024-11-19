People with disabilities calls for Gov, MDH to pause policy change go unanswered

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Parents of people living with disabilities and their children flocked to lawyer's mall to call on Governor Wes Moore to pause a policy change they say would make caring for their loved ones tougher on them.

"They ignored us when we told them it was going to hurt us," said Ginger Houston-Ludlam.

This is the second rally this month hoping to put this policy on pause.

The Maryland Department of Health paused the change after the first rally from implementation on the 7th to the 21st.

MDH saying in a statement

Now with two days left, parents are asking the Governor to act.

"Where is the fire, why are you rushing to implement these policies without talking to us and ignoring us when we tell you these are damaging," asked Houston Ludlam. "These are going to hurt people."

People living with disabilities and their families say it forces them to seek outside help, instead of allowing their loved ones to care for them.

"I don't want outside help because you never know what you're going to get out there," said Ed Little, who uses a motorized chair to get around and receives care from his family.

He's afraid of receiving care from someone else.

"I get perfect care the way I am and that's the way I want to stay," said Little.

Sheila McCabbe is calling on Governor Wes Moore to stop the policy from being implemented by using his "leave no one behind" mantra.

"You keep saying nobody left behind... well you're leaving behind the most important people," said McCabbe.

McCabbe is one of the parents compensated for caring for her child.

They feel the department views them getting more than 40 hours a week as lining their pockets.

"If you think we're getting rich on self direction, come walk in our shoes. We go without pay. We are only allowed to get paid for 40 hours when we do get paid and they determine our cost. If you sublet this to other organizations there is no money, nobody wants to do our job for 15/hr, 24/7," McCabe said to the crowd of about 50 people in front of Lawyer's mall.

Maryland Department of Health response:

The Maryland Department of Health sent a statement saying, The Maryland Department of Health's Developmental Disabilities Administration recently clarified policies to improve quality of care and accessibility for self-directed services based on constituent and advocate feedback. Changes will not only help reduce processing delays—ensuring care providers are paid in a more timely manner and participants receive the level of care they need—but will ensure that these taxpayer-funded services are delivered responsibly and with appropriate oversight, in accordance with state and federal authorities.

Improving the Self-Directed Services delivery model will be an ongoing process and engagement with our provider and participant communities is one of DDA's core values. We look forward to working in partnership to promote the delivery of these services for the Marylanders and families who need them.