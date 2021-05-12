BALTIMORE — It's important to remember: just like the toilet paper shortages at the beginning of the pandemic, panic buying gas will make supply problems worse. To make this as least turbulent as possible.

Only buy what you need, and do not hoard gas.

RELATED: Gas delays shut down pumps, increase cost for Maryland drivers

That’s because panic buying creates artificial demand making this rough situation even worse.

According to the U.S. Energy Secretary, the pipeline should be substantially operational by the end of the week. Anyone needing extra gas should use a gas can, and not something improvised.

That's the message from the Consumer Product Safety Commission , who had to send out a set of tweets today telling people not to use plastic bags to get gas.

In a second tweet the Commission added, “We know this sounds simple, but when people get desperate they stop thinking clearly. They take risks that can have deadly consequences. If you know someone who is thinking about bringing a container not meant for fuel to get gas, please let them know it's dangerous.”