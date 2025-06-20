Officer involved in West Baltimore shootout previously tied to fatal car crash

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police officer involved in a fatal shootout with a man earlier this week was also involved in another high-profile case.

Devin Yancy, now a detective, was also involved a deadly incident where the driver of a stolen car crashed into a building causing it to collapse in 2023.

He's an 8-year veteran of the department, hired by BPD on March 1, 2017.

This first incident stems from an event that happened in the 1800 block of E. North Avenue. That's where a Baltimore Police officer in an unmarked car spotted a Hyundai Sonata that had been reported stolen in the City on February 7.

Yancy tried pulling the car over but it refused to stop.

After speaking with investigators, a police lieutenant, also present at the time, believed the pursuit was not within policy and he used his radio to order officers to disengage.

The lieutenant can be heard on officers' body worn-camera footage saying, “It’s not worth it, break it off.”

Once he heard that the crash occurred, he responded to the location and assumed command.

Yancy started to slow down, called out his location and continued to drive less than one block behind the car, the report says.

That's when the driver fled to Sinclair Lane, then back over to the intersection of N. Wolfe Street at E. North Avenue where it struck another sedan.

Upon impact both cars went up on the sidewalk, hitting 54-year-old Alfred Fincher, before colliding with a vacant row home.

The row home collapsed, killing Fincher. The driver of the stolen car was identified as 33-year-old Shawn Lee Brunson. He was treated at a local hospital and charged with auto theft.

Yancy declined to be interviewed following the crash. While on scene, he did not make statements about what happened and did not complete a BPD crash reporting form or pursuit form.

Each officer reported it is BPD policy and standard procedure not to pursue stolen cars.

In conclusion, the report found Yancy's actions were not deemed "grossly negligent."

As a result, no charges were brought against Yancy.

Just two years later, on June 17, 2025, Baltimore Police officers were involved in a shootout in West Baltimore.

Yancy was identified as one of the involved officers.

This incident happened near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.

Officers patrolling the area tried stopping the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Bilal Yusuf-Muhammad Abdullah, Jr., believing he was armed.

The man took off running with officers giving chase.

As police caught up, a struggle ensued, at which point the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at them.

He shot at officers, striking one in the foot.

Three officers fired, hitting the man. He died at Shock Trauma later that night.

An internal investigation into the officers actions is underway.

