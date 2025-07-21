Ocean City residents can vote to override council's short term rental ban ordinance

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A potentially big moment for the future of Ocean City vacation rentals.

On Tuesday, July 22, resident voters will have the opportunity to override a recent City Council ordinance implementing minimum stay requirements at certain properties.

In short, Ocean City lawmakers are trying to shakeup the rules for R1 and MH districts.

R1 areas are described as low density single family residential developments, while MH stands for mobile homes.

Under the council's new ordinance rentals booked in these districts require a minimum five-night stay.

Come January 1, 2027 that requirement increases to a 31-day minimum.

Livid property owners responded with a petition.

A group called OCMD Property Rights Inc. obtained 1,300 signatures forcing a public referendum.

Now it's up to local voters.

Airbnb obtained Ocean City tourism reports from May 2024 and 2025.

As of May 2025 the total number of visitors reached 588,000, down from 803,300 at the same time last year.

The report also shows the average stay dropped 3.02 nights last year to 1.8 nights.

"These are not just numbers—the decline in tourism has real implications on local businesses bottom lines, the city’s tax base, and Ocean City’s economy overall," Airbnb said in a statement.

The company says its hosts and guests contributed $213.4 million in 2024 state tax revenue, supporting 8,900 jobs.

"Upholding strict limits on short-term rentals means the negative effects of declining tourism could be compounded – hurting Marylanders and putting local businesses at risk," said Airbnb.

The Ocean City Council, however, insists the ordinance will "prevent overcrowding of land and avoid undue concentration of population in the wrong zones caused by rental properties, to protect against noise and other disturbances."

Voting will be held at the Ocean City Convention Center.

