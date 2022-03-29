Watch
New redistricting map makes 6th district competitive

Looking at the party lean data of the new map
Brian Witte/AP
The Maryland Senate debates on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Annapolis, Md., just before voting to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a redrawn Maryland congressional map. The House of Delegates also voted to override the governor's veto. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Posted at 10:17 AM, Mar 29, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The new redistricting map was unveiled Monday evening and WMAR-2 News worked with FiveThirtyEight to put together a map showing the party lean of each of the new districts.

Here, you can take a look at whether or not your congressional district will change from the map enacted by the General Assembly in December to the one now proposed and making its way through the Senate.

FiveThirtyEight considers a district competitive if it's lean is no more than 5 points in favor of any party.

