New redistricting map makes 6th district competitive

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The new redistricting map was unveiled Monday evening and WMAR-2 News worked with FiveThirtyEight to put together a map showing the party lean of each of the new districts.

Here, you can take a look at whether or not your congressional district will change from the map enacted by the General Assembly in December to the one now proposed and making its way through the Senate.

FiveThirtyEight considers a district competitive if it's lean is no more than 5 points in favor of any party.