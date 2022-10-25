New data shows slight increase in percentage of emergency risk protective orders granted

With nine months of new data from Maryland courts, we are seeing a slight upward trend in the number of emergency risk protection order requests that are granted, since we last looked at the data in the days following the mass shooting at a Uvalde, TX elementary school.

An ERPO, when issued against someone, requires the person to surrender their ammunition or firearms and they are not allowed to purchase any ammunition or firearms, according to Maryland Courts.

When we looked at the data back in May, the most recent numbers were from September of 2021, and the statewide percent of ERPOs granted was 49.35%.

With data now available through June of this year, that all-time percentage has gone up a bit, to 49.57%.

In that nine-month period between October 2021 and June 2022, 539 ERPO's were requested in Maryland and 272 were granted, just over half.

We can also look at the percentage of ERPOs granted statewide, by month.

Our National partner, Newsy, examined how ERPOs work in different jurisdictions and sates across the country.