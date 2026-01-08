Moore's education budget proposal to exceed $10 billion

FREDERICK, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore continued his series of legislative announcements at Frederick High School on Thursday afternoon, unveiling his intention to propose a budget with a $10.2 billion investment in K-12 education.

"Maryland has the talent and the drive to have the best schools in the country," said Moore, "but that requires more than just high standards—it requires us to continue making historic investments."

If approved, this proposal would represent a $373.8 million increase from FY26 and raise the amount Maryland spends per student to $11,811.

The funding would go toward a variety of initiatives, including K-12 aid; a new Academic Excellence Program for supporting literacy and math coaches in school; capital investment toward modernizing facilities; and teacher pipeline and retention.

"This historic investment underscores our shared commitment to ensuring every Maryland student has access to a world-class education," said Dr. Carey Wright, the State Superintendent of Schools. "These funds will help us close the achievement gaps and prepare our students for success in college, careers, and life."

Maryland READS, a non-profit that aims to "improve the effectiveness of reading instruction," according to its mission statement, applauded the Governor's plan to launch the Academic Excellence Program.

"Governor Moore has been clear that his goal is for Maryland to have the best schools in the country for every student in our state," said Trish Brennan-Gac, the Executive Director of Maryland READS. "If we are serious about this goal, we must be serious about investing in the supports that make strong reading outcomes possible. We applaud his decision to include an initial downpayment of $10.9 million to jumpstart the Academic Excellence Program."