Maryland pays man $2.7 million for nearly 30 years of wrongful incarceration

A Maryland man is being compensated after having been wrongfully imprisoned for nearly 30 years.

James Langhorne was just 23 years old when his life turned upside down.

In 1996, he was accused and convicted of the murder of Laurence Jones, three years prior.

This past February, he was freed and his conviction was vacated with the help of the Innocence Project and the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.

And on Wednesday, the State approved compensation for the time he spent wrongfully behind bars.

Langhorne will receive more than $2.7 million, under the Walter Lomax Act, which was passed for exactly this purpose.

"While no amount of money can erase the injustice you've faced or the time that was stolen from you, I hope today's action by this board provides meaningful support, healing, and comfort as you step into the next chapter of your life," said Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, who chaired the Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday, in place of Governor Wes Moore.

Langhorne shared the struggles exonerated people face after long-term prison sentences.

"You come out exonerated, but you're faced with so many difficulties," he told the Board of Public Works. "I've known of people who were exonerated who couldn't maintain, and now they're back in prison for crimes that they did commit. So that in itself is a travesty."

He says he struggled to get health insurance, but because he had a friend in the field, he was able to get help.

In addition to the compensation, he also received an official apology.

"Mr. Langhorne, on behalf of Governor Moore, myself, this board, and the people of Maryland, there are no words to express how deeply sorry we are for what was taken from you and for the failure of our justice system," said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

Langhorne is angry at the system that failed him, that took away nearly three decades of his life.

"I guess I am angry at those who, you violated their trust as public servants to go above and beyond, to ruin a man's life, a father's life, to obtain a conviction," he said Wednesday. "So that is what I'm angry at, but to be angry overall serves no purpose. That's something you just have to let go."

