Maryland isn't bringing in enough money to cover its expenses, projections show

BALTIMORE — Tough budget decisions are in Maryland's future as the state navigates how to handle billions of dollars in budget shortfalls.​

​​

​"The overarching takeaway from this meeting is there is an enormous gap between the ongoing spending commitments the state has made and the ongoing revenues," said ​David Romans, fiscal policy analyst.​

​

​Simply put, the state is spending more money than it's bringing in.

​

​Some of the biggest issues are a rise in Medicaid spending and the blueprint for Maryland's future.​

​​

​"The general assembly has made a number of commitments in recent years. Most notably the k-12 enhancements known as the blueprint that continue to be rolled out and they drive a lot of the growth in cost," said Romans. ​

​

​In the last legislative session, the state increased fees on transportation and taxes on tobacco to balance the budget.

​

​Kali Schumitz with the Maryland Center on Economic Policy spearheaded a plan focused on increasing taxes on the wealthiest Marylanders.​

​

The plan fell through despite the group warning tough economic decisions were coming.​

​​

​"We hope that the situation that they're facing that they talked about the committee yesterday is a wake-up call and that the legislature is ready to have a serious conversation about revenue," said Schumitz. "I don't think that Marylander can afford to absorb those kind of cuts in services."​

​

​Senator Justin Ready has been against tax and fee increases, highlighting how the spending in Annapolis is unsustainable. ​

​​​

​"It's been a choice that the general assembly and the governor has made. I think we really need to get serious about examine everything we're doing in government to make our dollars that we're being given by the people go farther," said Senator Ready.​

​

​To solve the issue there is really only two things the state can do -- cut funding to current programs, or raise taxes and fees.

​

​Governor Wes Moore said last session that he doesn't want to increase taxes and fees unless he absolutely has to. ​

​

​The governor's office released a statement saying, "Marylanders have come to expect fiscal responsibility from the Moore-Miller administration and the governor will continue to move forward into the next session with that at the top of his mind."

