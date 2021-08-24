Maryland Comptroller fund filled with $2 billion of unclaimed money, stocks and bonds

In this week's Matter for Mallory, WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii uncovered thousands of Marylander's who are due property tax credits.

Unclaimed property taxes will end up in the Comptroller's lost property fund.

We checked in with the Comptroller's Office. There is $2 billion dollars, yes billion with a B, up for grabs. That money is yours, and the state actually wants to give it back to you.

It's easy to search for you, and family members. Once you find your name you'll want to write down the claim number and then file a claim to start the process of getting back what is yours.

Everything you'll find here are stocks, bonds, savings accounts, security deposits, contents of safe deposit boxes, insurance proceeds and other valuables. All of these items have been unclaimed by banks and other financial institutions.

