Looking Ahead: 2022 Elections

BALTIMORE — As we look ahead to 2022, there are several big elections coming up for Maryland, including the Governor's race.

We've created a visualization for you to explore the Governor candidates.

You can see some of their stances on certain issues if you click on a candidates bubble.

For Congressional Candidates, we've divided them by district and only included candidates that have actually filed for the 2022 election.

Statewide official candidates are also only included here if they've officially filed their candidacy.

And here are the important dates to look towards as we head toward the elections.

Candidates must file by Tuesday, February 22nd and withdrawals of candidates must be submitted by Friday, March 4th.

The State Board of Elections must have a sample ballot to display on its website by Monday, April 25th.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, June 7th - 21 days before the General Election.

Early Voting begins on Thursday, June 16th and ends on Thursday, June 23rd.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Marylanders will be able to cast their ballots in the primary election with polls open from 7am to 8pm.

Friday, July 8th is when that primary election will be certified.

For the general election, the State Board of Elections will have a sample ballot on its website by Monday, September 5th.

To vote in the general election, you must register by Tuesday, October 18th.

Write-in candidates have a deadline to file by Thursday, October 20th.

Early voting for the general elections will begin on Thursday, October 27th and end on Thursday, November 3rd.

The General Election will take place on Tuesday, November 8, where Marylanders will vote on a new governor, new Senator, new Comptroller and Attorney General as well as dozens of local officials.

That election will be officially certified Friday, November 18th.