Local expert on risk factors, symptoms of cancer that killed Jimmy Buffett

"[Jimmy Buffett's death] is really shedding light on a very rare skin cancer," says Dr. Zanieb Makhzoumi of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Dr. Makhzoumi, a dermatology surgeon, serves in several different roles including as an assistant professor, the Director of Clinical Services for the Department of Dermatology, and the section head for dermatologic surgery and oncology.

Merkel cell carcinoma is "a cancer that arises from cells that are connected to the nerves, those that give sensation of touch," she says. "Unfortunately, it's a very aggressive and powerful cancer."

Makhzoumi says that the mortality rate is higher for Merkel cell cancer than it is for malignant melanoma, but is much rarer.

"The latest data.. suggests that there are about 3,000 cases a year in the U.S.," Makhzoumi tells WMAR-2 News, adding that she usually sees a few cases a year and her specialty is skin cancer.

The danger with Merkel cell carcinoma is that it "typically presents as a painless bump," and might ignore it as benign.

The mnemonic that doctors want people to remember when it comes to risk factors and things to watch out for in Merkel cell carcinoma is AEIOU.



A for Asymptomatic

E for Expands rapidly

I for Immunosuppression

O is for Older

U is for Ultraviolet

People are more likely to get Merkel cell carcinoma in their 70s and 80s, but Dr. Makhzoumi says that protecting yourself from the sun in your 30s through 50s can help to reduce your risk of Merkel cell carcinoma later in life.

"33% of patients who received this diagnosis will die of their disease," she says, adding that "once the Merkel cells get outside the skin, survival goes way down, and some people on average it's about 12 months [to live]."

The advice she gives is to trust yourself and get things checked by a doctor.

"If there's something that's new, something that's growing quickly, even if it's painless.. having things checked out by a board certified dermatologist who can make that key diagnosis, that early key diagnosis is crucial. So get checked," says Makhzoumi.