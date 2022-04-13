Legislative Redistricting Map settled with denial of petitions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Just hours after the panel of judges on the Maryland Court of Appeals heard arguments about the legislative redistricting map, they issued a 5-page order denying the petitions.

This settles the debate over the legislative map passed by the majority of the Maryland General Assembly over the objections from Republican members that it was gerrymandered.

WMAR-2 News Final Legislative Redistricting Map

The order says that it will go into full detail about the reasons behind this opinion at a later date.

"the Court having determined that the Plan enacted into law on January 27, 2022 is consistent with the requirements of the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Maryland, For reasons to be stated later in an opinion to be filed"



- Order Filed April 13, 2022

The Court did reaffirm that the Primary Election will be held on July 19 and finalize the rest of the deadlines leading up to the elections.