Lawmakers now pushing for new, later 2024 primary election date

On Thursday, the Maryland General Assembly saw the first movement in more than a week on the changing of the 2024 primary election date.

The current election calendar has the primary scheduled for April 23rd, 2024 which falls on the first full day of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Delegate Dalya Attar of District 41, released the following statement:

"Two weeks ago, I filed a bill to change the 2024 Primary Election Date so it does not conflict with the first day of Passover and restrict many from voting.



In an effort to ensure expediency and efficiency, today I introduced an amendment to the Election Reform Act of 2023, which changes the primary date to the second Tuesday in May. I am grateful to my colleagues for supporting this amendment, which passed in the subcommittee today.



Thank you to Speaker Jones, President Ferguson, Governor Moore, County Executive Olszewski and Mayor Scott for your support in this effort.



I look forward to the amendment becoming law and the primary date next year being on May 14, 2024."



-Del. Dalya Attar's Statement on Thursday, March 9, 2023

Across the hall, Senator Shelly Hettleman, who sponsored the Senate version of Del. Attar's bill, introduced an amendment Thursday to SB379, another election bill, that would accomplish the same date change.

The bill, which was on second reading in the Senate chamber, was special ordered until Friday, as a couple of Republican Senators were concerned by the new date of the election.

"I don't know if we've had an opportunity to discuss this more with our party folks," said Senator Justin Ready, of District 5.

Sen. Ready added that he completely agreed with and supports the effort to move the primary election from it's current date, but because the Republican party is more likely to have a competitive presidential primary in 2024, it would be better to have the election earlier.

"I'm kind of disappointed it's so late," he said.

We've reached out to Sen. Hettelman for further comment and will update this story when we hear back, but the Senate was still in session when this story was originally published.